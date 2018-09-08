FITUG floats higher tax threshold, income-support for laid off sugar workers

As part of its proposals for the 2019 national budget, the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has recommended that government increase the income tax threshold to $100,000 per month, widen the income tax base by capturing several high income earners and professionals who may have avoided taxation, and provide income-support for laid off sugar workers.

FITUG, following an invitation from the Ministry of Finance, met with Junior Finance Minister Jaipaul Sharma and other officials of the Ministry regarding its suggestions for the 2019 budget on Thursday.

According to the eight-page document which it submitted, tax revenue has increased from $136.5 billion in 2014 to $171.5 billion in 2017, which FITUG claims shows that “taxes have eaten into workers income in spite of across-the-board, imposed, increases which have been awarded over the last few years.”….