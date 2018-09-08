Guyana News

Jagdeo blames gov’t ‘bad faith’ for causing teachers’ strike

By Staff Writer
Former President Bharrat Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has accused the government of negotiating with the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) in bad faith, thereby creating the conditions that led to a nationwide strike.

Jagdeo, who spoke with the media at his Queenstown, Georgetown office on Thursday prior to a deal being reached to end the strike and settle the dispute between the Education Ministry and the GTU by way of arbitration, said his party supported the teachers.

“This is not a political strike although they are trying to make it like that. Their (teachers) demands are legitimate. If they (government) cannot meet all of the demands, they need to engage. The teachers have been crying out for engagement. The parents should also support the teachers,” he said…..

