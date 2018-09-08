Guyana News

Manslaughter accused granted time to find lawyer

By Staff Writer

The trial of 34-year-old Rawle Khan for the unlawful killing of another man is set to commence before Justice Brassington Reynolds next Tuesday.

Appearing before the Georgetown High Court yesterday morning, Khan pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawfully killing Chris Allicock on October 6th, 2013, in the county of Essequibo.

With the accused unrepresented by counsel and his family not having been notified that the matter would have been called yesterday, Justice Reynolds adjourned the matter in order to allow Khan to make contact with his family. Asked whether he had an attorney, Khan explained that it is his family that would have to facilitate him in this regard. As a result, the judge adjourned the matter, while ordering that the prosecution and prison officials ensure that the man is facilitated with means to contact his relatives, who reside at Mabaruma, North West District.  

A jury has been selected to hear the manslaughter indictment against the accused.

