National footballer charged with wounding cop

A 19-year-old national footballer was yesterday granted his release on bail after denying that he wounded a police officer.

The charge against Jobe Caesar states that on September 3rd, 2018, at East Ruimveldt, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Terry Joseph.

Caesar denied the allegation.

Georgetown Magistrate Leron Daly adjourned the matter until October 15th and placed Caesar on $40,000 bail.

On the day in question, Joseph, who is a Police Corporal, reportedly went to the home of his girlfriend and saw the woman in the arms of the accused. Caesar allegedly attacked the officer and dealt him a punch to his face. He then allegedly snatched the officer’s service revolver and pointed it at him.

The officer left and reported the matter to the East Ruimveldt Police Outpost, which resulted in the charge.