Guyana News

Recaptured teen awaiting sentence for escape from Sophia juvenile centre

By Staff Writer

A teen who escaped from the Juvenile Holding Centre at Sophia last month was yesterday charged with escaping from lawful custody, which he admitted.

The 16-year-old was sent to the facility in April after he was charged with the possession of two firearms and ammunition.

However, with his escape, he faced a new charge yesterday at an in-camera hearing at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts…..

