Third man charged with Bourda vendor’s murder

A third man was charged yesterday with the murder of Bourda Market vendor Troy Ramalho, who was gunned down by robbers last month.

Roy Sanford, 33, of ‘A’ Field, Sophia, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, where he was read a joint charge alongside Akeem Morris, 20, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, and George Paton, 34, of Eccles Park, East Bank Demerara, who were previously charged with the crime.

Prior to the charge being read, police prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that based on advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the joint charge that was previously instituted against Morris and Paton would be withdrawn and the new charge against all three men would then be instituted…..