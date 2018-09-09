Causes of Region Two power problems still being examined – GPL CEO

Although the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) has managed to stabilise the power supply in Region Two, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Gordon yesterday said it is still analysing the root causes of the recent extensive power outages in the region.

“There’s still some root cause analysis being done by the technical team from both MACORP and GPL, but we’ve managed to stabilise the situation. We moved a number of units from Canefield and they became the backbone. As things stand we have those three units functioning well, along with two other units and we can meet the demands,” Gordon was quoted as saying by Department of Public Information (DPI) at a meeting yesterday with Regional Vice-Chairperson Juliet Coonjah and regional councillors at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office in Anna Regina.

The DPI reported Gordon as explaining that the recent load shedding, which resulted in the region experiencing extensive power outages, was unfortunate and inconsistent with GPL’s vision and mission. He assured, however, that efforts were intensified to rectify the situation as early as possible…..