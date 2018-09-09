Guyana News

Islamic bank approves US$20M loan for GPL upgrades

By Staff Writer

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan will on September 19th sign an agreement in Saudi Arabia with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) for a loan of US$20 million for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), which is expected to fund a “comprehensive turnaround” of the company’s electricity distribution.

The loan is the first sum to be disbursed from the resource envelope of US$900 million that was extended to Guyana by the IsDB in 2017. 

In a statement confirming the approval of the loan, the Ministry of Finance noted that Guyana has already benefitted from two grants from the Bank, totaling more than US$500,000…..

Related Coverage

GPL to tap US$20M loan from Islamic bank for system upgrades

Guyana not rushing on huge IsDB envelope – Jordan

Guyana has not yet received approval for US$20m from IsDB

More in Guyana News

GRA begins audit of US$460M pre-oil costs

Foulis youth stabbed to death by father

Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, missing

Guyana joint venture law school a non-starter under CLE Treaty, Chairman says

By

Launch of new political party postponed

PPP/C never requested ‘power sharing’

Comments

Around the Web