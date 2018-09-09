Guyana News

`Shell’ invests in oil sector

-Mc Doom site to store equipment

By
An aerial view of the Falcon Logistics operation during the construction phase. (Image taken from www.caribosl.com)

Tapping into the emerging oil and gas sector, gold magnate Nazar ‘Shell’ Mohamed has made a  big investment in a storage facility at Mc Doom on the East Bank of Demerara which is expected to serve ExxonMobil’s current offshore works.

Commissioned today, Mohamed told Stabroek News that he invested heavily to transform the marshy and abandoned area into the now developed, industrially-zoned `laydown’ yard it is today. Named Falcon Logistics Incorporated, Mohammed inked an agreement to have an ongoing lease with two companies over a five-year period.

It is expected that sixty jobs would be created with that figure divided equally between locals and foreigners. And with most of the work being done using machinery, as it would require “lots of heavy lifting that doesn’t require manual labour”, Mohamed underscored that the project was a capital and not labour-intensive one…..

Related Coverage

US-based consortium upbeat on oil refinery

By

Mahaicony coconut farmers hoping for industry lift

By

Canada support for extractive sector ongoing, Devine says

More in Guyana News

Hurricane Florence blasts toward U.S. East Coast

GRA begins audit of US$460M pre-oil costs

Islamic bank approves US$20M loan for GPL upgrades

Foulis youth stabbed to death by father

Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, missing

Guyana joint venture law school a non-starter under CLE Treaty, Chairman says

By

Comments

Around the Web