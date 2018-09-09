Guyana News

Moblissa accident survivor on life support

By Staff Writer
The large hole on the Long Creek Public Road surrounded by two piles of sand, which covered the entire lane.

Nine-year-old Patricia McFarlane, one of the three persons injured in the September 1st accident at Moblissa, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which claimed the lives of two of her relatives, is currently on life support at a city hospital.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vanderhyden confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that Patricia is currently a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital on a life support machine.

In a recent Facebook post, Patricia’s aunt, Nicole Telford, was seeking O negative or A negative blood donors to save her niece’s life.

The accident had claimed the lives of 60-year-old Tessa Ibrahim and her son Marlon McFarlane…..

