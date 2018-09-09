Moblissa accident survivor on life support

Nine-year-old Patricia McFarlane, one of the three persons injured in the September 1st accident at Moblissa, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which claimed the lives of two of her relatives, is currently on life support at a city hospital.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Anthony Vanderhyden confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that Patricia is currently a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital on a life support machine.

In a recent Facebook post, Patricia’s aunt, Nicole Telford, was seeking O negative or A negative blood donors to save her niece’s life.

The accident had claimed the lives of 60-year-old Tessa Ibrahim and her son Marlon McFarlane…..