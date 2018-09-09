New Commander Hicken promises service, protection to Berbicians

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, who was recently appointed Commander of ‘B’ Division (Berbice) hit the ground running last week when he met with various stakeholders in Region Six and promised a better relationship between the police and citizens of the ancient county as well as the implementation of various strategies to further reduce crime.

Hicken met with the Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan, and Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Haywood, soon after arriving in Berbice.

During a meeting with reporters, Hicken related that his focus in Berbice would be to ensure that the police serve the public. That is what we were employed to do and that is what exactly will happen,” he stressed…..