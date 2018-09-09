New gallery seeks to nurture artists, audience

When the Oxygen Art gallery opened its doors to the public at the start of the month, it was the culmination of artist Michael Griffith’s desire to showcase his work. However, Griffith intends for the space to be much more as he hopes it will serve to both encourage local artists as well as the appreciation for their work by the Guyanese society.

“The genesis came from me not wanting to be the person who did work and just have it put down; art should be on display. I wanted to work and I wanted to produce what complimented it best… a space where I can showcase my work,” he told Sunday Stabroek.

Working with an investment of almost $1 million since February, he has now made his vision a reality at 44 Industry Front, East Coast Demerara…..