Guyana News

New gallery seeks to nurture artists, audience

By
One of the pieces on display in the ongoing exhibition at the Oxygen Art gallery, which was recently opened by artist Michael Griffith to shine a light on local artists. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

When the Oxygen Art gallery opened its doors to the public at the start of the month, it was the culmination of artist Michael Griffith’s desire to showcase his work. However, Griffith intends for the space to be much more as he hopes it will serve to both encourage local artists as well as the appreciation for their work by the Guyanese society.

“The genesis came from me not wanting to be the person who did work and just have it put down; art should be on display. I wanted to work and I wanted to produce what complimented it best… a space where I can showcase my work,” he told Sunday Stabroek.

Working with an investment of almost $1 million since February, he has now made his vision a reality at 44 Industry Front, East Coast Demerara…..

Related Coverage

Castellani House is too small to house the national collection

Artist Jorge Bowenforbes longs to show his work

Cuban artists stage alternative festival after government delay

More in Guyana News

GRA begins audit of US$460M pre-oil costs

Islamic bank approves US$20M loan for GPL upgrades

Foulis youth stabbed to death by father

Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, missing

Guyana joint venture law school a non-starter under CLE Treaty, Chairman says

By

Launch of new political party postponed

Comments

Around the Web