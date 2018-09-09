Guyana News

PPP/C never requested ‘power sharing’

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo has said his party never requested “power sharing” with the current administration, making President David Granger’s recent pronouncement that it was now “too late” for such an arrangement surprising.

“Let me make it clear. We never requested power sharing because some people thought we did,” Jagdeo said.

Speaking at a media conference on Thursday at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, in Queenstown, Georgetown, Jagdeo quoted Granger as saying at his recent press conference that soon after his administration took office, “there was a proposal that we should meet to discuss, what I called ‘inclusionary democracy’ but there is no proposal on the table for power sharing.”….

