Uncustomed liquor seized, suspected trafficking victims taken into custody

-after cops, GRA raid Rosignol nightclub

By Staff Writer

Seven women, including the owner of a Rosignal, West Coast Berbice nightclub, were taken into custody on Friday evening following a joint operation at the premises that resulted in the seizure of uncustomed alcohol.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan last evening confirmed the detentions stemming from the operation, which he said was a conducted by police and Guyana Revenue Authority Enforcement officers.

“An assortment of uncustomed goods (beverage) was also seized from the premises,” Ramlakhan said.

Apart from the nightclub’s owner, the other women in custody are six foreign nationals, who are suspected to be victims of Trafficking in Persons (TIP), he added.

