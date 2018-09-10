Guyana News

City chamber sees major problems in sovereign wealth fund paper

By Staff Writer
Deodat Indar

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce  and Industry (GGCI) will be looking carefully at the Green Paper on the proposed Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF)  as it has found a lot of “leakages from the start to end”, its President Deodat Indar says.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Indar raised concerns about several oil and gas issues including Local Content legislation, the Memorandum of Understanding that will be signed between the Government of Guyana and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Green Paper that was revealed in Parliament last month.

“The Government has put out a Green Paper [and] this Chamber of Commerce, on October 5, will be hosting an energy forum to discuss this among other things in energy,” he said, while noting that he has personally looked through the Green Paper and the Petroleum Committee of the GCCI will relay the Chamber’s official position on it soon…..

National plan against alcohol abuse in the works – President

