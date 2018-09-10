Foulis residents shocked over killing of youth

Foulis residents have been left in a state of shock by the stabbing to death of a youth allegedly by his father and alcohol has been cited as a factor in the father’s behaviour.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out today on the body of Satesh ‘Kevin’ Sookdeo who was killed on Saturday night.

Sookdeo, 21, of 217 Fifth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara, met his demise around 8.35 pm, according to a statement by the Guyana Police Force, allegedly at the hands of his 44-year-old father after an argument between the father and his wife…..