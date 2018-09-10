Four men held at LBI after illicit gun found in car

At about 10.45 pm yesterday, the police say that an East Coast Demerara Mobile Patrol which was commanded by a Subordinate Officer, observed the suspicious movements of a motorcar on the Railway Embankment and subsequently intercepted same at La Bonne Intention.

The vehicle and its four male occupants inclusive of the driver were searched and an unlicensed pistol with four live rounds was found in possession of the 47-year-old driver who resides in Prince William Street, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara.

Two of the three others are known characters – one has a narcotics charge pending before the court and the other is wanted in connection with several offences.