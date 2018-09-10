Indigenous Art Exhibition pays homage to work of Stephanie Correia

The works of ceramist Stephanie Correia and other indigenous artists are on display at the National Gallery of Art as part of the annual Indigenous Art Exhibition.

One in a series of events on the calendar of activities for Indigenous Heritage Month, this year’s exhibition pays homage to Correia (1930-2000).

In addition to several of Correia’s pieces which are part of the National Collection, the exhibition features the work of renowned artists Desmond Ali, Oswald Hussein and George Simon as well as those of several young indigenous artists including Jerry Marco, Nigel Butler, Wilkie Garey George, Ransford Simon and Laurindo John…..