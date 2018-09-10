Guyana News

IsDB in grant aid to Palms

By Staff Writer
Executives of the IsDB, (from right to left) Saifullah Abid, Senior Country Programme Manager; Anise Terai; Vice President, Sayed Aqa and Special Advisor to the Vice President, Mohammad Alsaati, seated with Junior Finance Minister Jaipaul Sharma during their visit here in 2016.

In another sign of deepening ties with Guyana, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has made grant funding available to the Palms Geriatric Home.

In an advertisement in  yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry of Social Protection invited bids for the provision of kitchen equipment, medical equipment and furniture for the Palms.

The advertisement said that the government and the IsDB had signed a Technical Assistance Grant Agreement to boost the institutional capacity of the Palms…..

