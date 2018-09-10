IsDB in grant aid to Palms

In another sign of deepening ties with Guyana, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has made grant funding available to the Palms Geriatric Home.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry of Social Protection invited bids for the provision of kitchen equipment, medical equipment and furniture for the Palms.

The advertisement said that the government and the IsDB had signed a Technical Assistance Grant Agreement to boost the institutional capacity of the Palms…..