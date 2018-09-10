Justice Benjamin mum on whether still interested in chancellorship

Guyana-born Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin who has been nominated by President David Granger to be the substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary, on Friday declined to say whether he is still interested in the position.

Justice Benjamin was approached shortly after the 50th Meeting of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) held at the Marriott Hotel had ended.

“No comment, I’m not talking about that …No, no, no comment at all about that”, he said when asked by Stabroek News if he was still considering the Chancellor post…..