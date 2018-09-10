Guyana News

Justice Benjamin mum on whether still interested in chancellorship

By Staff Writer
Kenneth Benjamin

Guyana-born Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin who has been nominated by President David Granger to be the substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary, on Friday declined to say whether he is still interested in the position.

Justice Benjamin was approached shortly after the 50th Meeting of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) held at the Marriott Hotel had ended.

“No comment, I’m not talking about that …No, no, no comment at all about that”, he said when asked by Stabroek News if he was still considering the Chancellor post…..

Related Coverage

President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor

Kenneth Benjamin would serve the country well as head of the judiciary

Jagdeo says no to nominees for Chancellor, CJ

More in Guyana News

Foulis residents shocked over killing of youth

Union to seek bus fare rise in other parts of country

IsDB in grant aid to Palms

Indigenous Art Exhibition pays homage to work of Stephanie Correia

Brazil supports UN decision over Venezuela controversy

Hurricane Florence blasts toward U.S. East Coast

Comments

Around the Web