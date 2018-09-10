Guyana News

National plan against alcohol abuse in the works – President

By Staff Writer

President David Granger says that government’s national plan to tackle excessive alcohol consumption is being pioneered by the Ministry of Public Health and particular focus will be placed on schools.

“I think that is where the habit starts and they are trying to reduce it at the level of school children so it is expected when children don’t grow up with the habit of drinking alcohol, in excess, they wouldn’t do it when they are adults”, he said on Friday.

Granger’s remarks were made in the backdrop of recent revelations that alcohol is being served in parliament to lawmakers and that that has occurred even though the country has a serious alcohol abuse problem and there was no evidence that the government was taking effective measures…..

