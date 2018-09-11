Guyana News

Body of handyman found after West Ruimveldt blaze

-injured partner accused of abuse, threatening to burn house down

By
Jewel Coats at the scene after being rescued from the burning house by residents in the area.

The charred remains of a 56-year-old handyman were discovered during the wee hours of yesterday in the aftermath of a fire.

Dead is Christopher Bramble called ‘Harry’ of Lot 39 West Ruimveldt.

The fire occurred just after midnight during which the suspect, who has been identified by the police as Jewel Coats, 36, was rescued from the burning house by residents of the area…..

