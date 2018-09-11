Guyana News

Centenarian Virginia Euphemia Watts celebrates

By Staff Writer
Centenarian, Virginia Euphemia Watts (DPI photo)

It was quite a grand occasion as relatives, friends and well-wishers on September 5th, gathered with the children of Virginia Euphemia Watts to celebrate her 100th birth anniversary.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) among the many relatives who turned up to celebrate with ‘Granny’ or ‘Cousin Baby’, as she is fondly called, was MP Jennifer Wade and veteran trade unionist Lincoln Lewis.

Virginia Euphemia Watts nee Benjamin, was born in 1918 to Evan and Elvira Benjamin at Trafalgar/Number Twenty-eight Village, West Coast Berbice and was the first of five siblings, the others having passed away…..

