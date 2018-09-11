Cooper St man now on bodily harm charge

Malcolm Collie, the 27-year-old Cooper Street, Albouystown attempted murder accused, was yesterday granted his release on $100,000 bail after the charge against him was withdrawn and a lesser charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm was laid.
The new charge alleges that on May 18th, 2018, at Cooper Street, Albouystown, Collie inflicted grievous bodily harm on Ronald Khan.
Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman granted Collie his release on $100,000 bail…..
