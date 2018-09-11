Correction

In a news item in the Sunday Stabroek of September 9 under the headline `GRA begins audit of US$460m pre-oil costs’, it was erroneously stated that Melinda Janki had been one of the attorneys who signed the 1999 Production Sharing Agreement with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited. In actuality, Janki’s name had appeared in the agreement as the lawyer to whom notices would go at the law firm, De Caires Fitzpatrick and Karran. Stabroek News regrets the error and any inconvenience caused.
