Ex-cop found guilty of raping boy, 13

Former policeman Milton Kewley will be sentenced this afternoon after being found guilty yesterday of raping a 13-year-old boy back in August of 2013.

Kewley, a 50-year-old father of three, repeatedly proclaimed his innocence after the jury foreman announced the unanimous verdict of the 12-member jury.

He was convicted for the offence of rape of a child under 16 years, based on the charge that he sexually penetrated the boy on August 22nd, 2013…..