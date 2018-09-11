Guyana News

Ex-cop found guilty of raping boy, 13

-for sentencing today

By Staff Writer
Milton Kewley

Former policeman Milton Kewley will be sentenced this afternoon after being found guilty yesterday of raping a 13-year-old boy back in August of 2013.

Kewley, a 50-year-old father of three, repeatedly proclaimed his innocence after the jury foreman announced the unanimous verdict of the 12-member jury.

He was convicted for the offence of rape of a child under 16 years, based on the charge that he sexually penetrated the boy on August 22nd, 2013…..

