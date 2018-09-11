Foulis boy died from perforated lung

As the police await legal advice, an autopsy performed on the remains of Satesh Sookdeo, the 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death on Saturday evening allegedly by his father at their Foulis, East Coast Demerara home, stated that he died as a result of a perforation of the lung due to a stab wound to the chest.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday confirmed the findings of the autopsy which was performed by Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

He said the case file has since been completed and has been sent for legal advice…..