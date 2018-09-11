Guyana News

Importance of translating Indigenous language emphasised

By Staff Writer
One of the participants raising a question (DPI photo)

The first of a series of Indigenous lectures was held yesterday at the Heritage Village, Sophia with Professor Ian Robertson, a Guyanese Linguist from the University of the West Indies, focusing on the importance of the translation of the Indigenous and other languages.

“Language is a systematic set of arrangements for using symbols for reality and is a very important dimension because the symbols are sound-based… the important thing about it, is that language is really a set of symbols for reality and that set of symbols would allow us to deal with a very complex set of things,” Professor Robertson explained, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI)…..

