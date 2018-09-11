Guyana News

Labourer found dead at Number 54 Village

By Staff Writer
Malcolm Corlette

The dead body of a labourer was discovered last Thursday at Number 54 Village, Corentyne and a post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted today in order to ascertain the cause of his death.

Malcolm Corlette, 37, was discovered face down with his arms twisted in the backlands of Number 54 Village, Corentyne by residents.

Residents told Stabroek News that Corlette was bleeding from his mouth when he was discovered…..

