Leopold St man gets two years over bid to smuggle ganja into Camp St jail

Leopold Street resident Ishwar Persaud, 61, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail after he was found guilty of attempting to take narcotics into the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown.

Persaud, of 57 Leopold Street, was accused of having in his possession 20 grammes of cannabis, on August 31st at the Camp Street Prison.

Persaud, a labourer, was found guilty of the crime by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty…..