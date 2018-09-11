Guyana News

Leopold St man gets two years over bid to smuggle ganja into Camp St jail

By Staff Writer
Ishwar Persaud

Leopold Street resident Ishwar Persaud, 61, was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail after he was found guilty of attempting to take narcotics into the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown.

Persaud, of 57 Leopold Street, was accused of having in his possession 20 grammes of cannabis, on August 31st at the Camp Street Prison.

Persaud, a labourer, was found guilty of the crime by Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty…..

Related Coverage

Leopold St senior accused of bid to smuggle ganja into Camp St jail

Man gets four years for throwing ganja into Camp St prison

Murder accused gets three years for trying to smuggle ganja into Camp St prison

More in Guyana News

Shadick mounts legal challenge to contentious local gov’t changes

By

Ex-cop found guilty of raping boy, 13

CARICOM scrambling for new fuel supplier

Body of handyman found after West Ruimveldt blaze

By

Missing Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, son found at No. 64 Village

Remigrant dies after being hit by fire truck along Corentyne road

Comments

Around the Web