Magistrate threatens to dismiss charges against fraud accused ex-gold board workers

-if cops fail to complete case file

By Staff Writer

The police have been warned that if their case against Rosanna Ramnarine and Deborah Forbes is not ready within the next two weeks, the charges against the two fraud accused former Guyana Gold Board (GGB) workers will be dismissed.

It is alleged that Ramnarine and Forbes between January 1st, 2017 and February 28th, 2017, at the GGB, located at Lot 68 Brickdam, Georgetown, being employed as clerks or servants, willfully and with intent to defraud falsified a document in possession of the GGB, that is to say, payment invoice #80230, dated January 24th, 2017.

It was further alleged that the defendants, between the same dates and at the same place, being employed as clerks or servants, stole $436,409 in the possession and power of the GGB, their employer…..

