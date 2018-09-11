Guyana News

Man who stole boss’ jewellery freed after family makes restitution

By Staff Writer
Videsh Hansraj

A man was yesterday freed of a charge of stealing from his boss after his family decided to pay compensation.

As a result, Videsh Hansraj, 32, was reprimanded and discharged. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan told him that he was lucky and that even though the complainant was paid, it did not make him any less guilty of committing the offence. She also placed him on a bond to keep the peace for 12 months.

The charge that had been instituted against Hansraj had stated that on September 6th, at Bent Street, Wortmanville, he broke and entered the dwelling home of Omesh Boodram and stole an 18-pennyweight gold chain, valued $80,000, a four-pennyweight gold chain, valued $40,000, and a four-pennyweight gold ring, valued $40,000…..

