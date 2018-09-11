Missing Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, son found at No. 64 Village

Jasmattie Mohan Basdeo, the 92-year-old Canada-based Guyanese woman who was reported missing by relatives in Canada, has been found at Number 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Police in Montreal had issued a statement last week asking persons to be on the lookout for both Jasmattie and her son, Mahandranauth Basdeo, 72, after a report was filed by the woman’s grandson, Rajendra Basdeo. They disappeared on August 31st during a move to a new apartment.

Commander of ‘B’ Division Clifton Hicken yesterday said that after reading a report in the Sunday Stabroek and being proactive, the police verified that both woman and her son were at Number 64 Village. “So far, no action can be taken because there is no report saying that they are missing,” he noted.

On Sunday, Rajendra Basdeo told Stabroek News that he received a call in Canada from relatives in Guyana, who informed him that both Jasmattie and Mahandranauth were in Guyana.

As a result, Rajendra said his mother, Jean Basdeo, was travelling to Guyana yesterday to locate her mother, Jasmattie. He noted that he wished to have charges brought against his uncle for withholding his grandmother’s medication, which she needs to treat a heart condition.

However, when Jean was contacted yesterday, she expressed her elation at being reunited with her mother. She noted that her mother was a little weak but was able to receive her medication.

Asked if they would be taking Jasmattie back to Canada, Jean said that the final decision would be made by Rajendra, who would be visiting Guyana shortly.

Jean stated that it is unlikely that charges would be brought against Mahandranauth, while adding that she was just happy that her mother has been found.

Jean expressed gratitude to those persons who showed concern for her mother and who made an effort to share what they knew.

Rajendra previously told this newspaper that both his grandmother and uncle had been residing together with his mother at an apartment that was located a short distance away from the new one. As a result, he said, on the day of the move, he was travelling between the two locations when the woman disappeared.

“The second time I went over there, my uncle was there. I left to go back to the old apartment but when I came back they were gone,” the younger Basdeo said.

Surveillance footage later retrieved showed the two entering a grey Prius taxi just after noon on the same day.

Rajendra said the family was especially concerned for the missing woman’s wellbeing since all her medication, including prescriptions for a heart condition, were left behind.

Rajendra had also shared his belief that his uncle might have coerced the woman into traveling to Guyana as a similar incident had taken place last year with assistance from another son of the missing woman.

The young Basdeo explained that though his grandmother has been living in Canada since the 1960s, she would regularly travel to Guyana, where they have family in Berbice. “This uncle and another one had taken her to Guyana last year, without her medication as well and by time we were able to get her back to Canada, she had to be rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment,” he had said.