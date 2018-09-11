Guyana News

PM orders full probe of questioned spending at Chronicle

-Duncan’s dismissal of finance controller rescinded

By Staff Writer
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo is at centre. Sherod Duncan is at right. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

Following a report that more than $5 million was spent in three months on social media and other items, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has ordered a full investigation into the spending at the state-owned Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) under the leadership of General Manager Sherod Duncan.

On Saturday it was reported by online news agency, Demerara Waves that since assuming the post on June 1 Duncan has authorized expenditures totaling in excess of $5 million in an attempt to revamp the social media presence of the Guyana Chronicle which is published by GNNL.

Following the report, Duncan issued a dismissal letter to Finance Controller Moshamie Ramotar. When Ramotar’s dismissal was reported by the same news agency, Nagamootoo summoned Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Duncan to an emergency meeting…..

Related Coverage

Boards named for GNNL, NCN

Former director raises questions over Duncan’s appointment as Chronicle GM

Chronicle Board sacks Editor, General Manager

More in Guyana News

Shadick mounts legal challenge to contentious local gov’t changes

By

Ex-cop found guilty of raping boy, 13

CARICOM scrambling for new fuel supplier

Body of handyman found after West Ruimveldt blaze

By

Missing Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, son found at No. 64 Village

Remigrant dies after being hit by fire truck along Corentyne road

Comments

Around the Web