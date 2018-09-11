PM orders full probe of questioned spending at Chronicle

Following a report that more than $5 million was spent in three months on social media and other items, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has ordered a full investigation into the spending at the state-owned Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) under the leadership of General Manager Sherod Duncan.

On Saturday it was reported by online news agency, Demerara Waves that since assuming the post on June 1 Duncan has authorized expenditures totaling in excess of $5 million in an attempt to revamp the social media presence of the Guyana Chronicle which is published by GNNL.

Following the report, Duncan issued a dismissal letter to Finance Controller Moshamie Ramotar. When Ramotar’s dismissal was reported by the same news agency, Nagamootoo summoned Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Geeta Chandan-Edmond and Duncan to an emergency meeting…..