Guyana News

Remigrant dies after being hit by fire truck along Corentyne road

By Staff Writer
Mahendra Haricharan

A Number 71 Village, Corentyne man is now dead after he was struck by a fire tender, which was responding to a report of a fire that turned out to be a false alarm on Sunday night.

The accident which claimed the life of Mahendra Haricharan, 34, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, occurred around 10 pm along the Number 72 Village, Corentyne Public Road.

After being hit, Haricharan was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospi-tal, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Up to yesterday, the driver of the fire truck remained in police custody…..

Related Coverage

Corentyne pedestrian dies in accident with fire tender

Relatives of dead Corentyne cyclist seek justice

Corentyne labourer, 58, dies after hit by car

More in Guyana News

Shadick mounts legal challenge to contentious local gov’t changes

By

Ex-cop found guilty of raping boy, 13

CARICOM scrambling for new fuel supplier

Body of handyman found after West Ruimveldt blaze

By

Missing Canada-based Guyanese woman, 92, son found at No. 64 Village

Man who stole boss’ jewellery freed after family makes restitution

Comments

Around the Web