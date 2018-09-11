Remigrant dies after being hit by fire truck along Corentyne road

A Number 71 Village, Corentyne man is now dead after he was struck by a fire tender, which was responding to a report of a fire that turned out to be a false alarm on Sunday night.

The accident which claimed the life of Mahendra Haricharan, 34, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, occurred around 10 pm along the Number 72 Village, Corentyne Public Road.

After being hit, Haricharan was rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospi-tal, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Up to yesterday, the driver of the fire truck remained in police custody…..