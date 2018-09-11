Guyana News

Seized Beechcraft still in custody of SOCU

By Staff Writer

The Beechcraft plane which was detained along with its owner more than two weeks ago shortly after it landed at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle remains under the control of SOCU.

The detentions had been made as a part of a  money laundering investigation

Stabroek News was informed yesterday that officials at the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) are still doing work. Though the owner has been released, the plane cannot be as it is still an active investigation…..

