Sports commission condemns trampling of Trinidad & Tobago flag

The National Sports Commission (NSC) says it has taken note of a video circulating on Social Media showing two females trampling on a flag of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

The incident, the NSC said in a statement today, seemed to have occurred on Sunday evening just after the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knightriders at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

“The NSC regrets this unfortunate act and condemns the mistreatment of the national f lag of any country. The NSC calls on all cricket fans and persons in general to treat the national flags of all countries with respect and dignity which they deserve. All national flags are sacred symbols of nationhood and must be accorded the same respect the spirit of love for CARICOM sister country and the spirit of cricket and sporting competitiveness”, the statement said.

It said that CPL cricket should be seen as an opportunity to “bring our CARICOM sisters together and not sow discord and disrespect. The NSC calls on the persons involved to issue an apology for their actions”.