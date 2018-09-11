Tourism bodies in bid to bolster media ties

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DoT), held a roundtable discussion on Thursday with editors of the local media aimed at crafting a new relationship.

“We need to take control over the narrative, as there is a danger of being branded by others as we’ve never actively branded Guyana ourselves,” Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Business with responsibility for tourism told the gathering, according to a release from the GTA.

“The image of our country transcends the tourism sector and it is a shared responsibility to paint a more positive image of Guyana”, he told the forum…..