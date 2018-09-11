Guyana News

Tourism bodies in bid to bolster media ties

By Staff Writer
From left are Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Brian Mullis, Director General of the Department of Tourism Donald Sinclair and Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin at the forum. (DPI photo)

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DoT), held a roundtable discussion on Thursday with editors of the local media aimed at crafting a new relationship.

 “We need to take control over the narrative, as there is a danger of being branded by others as we’ve never actively branded Guyana ourselves,” Dominic Gaskin, Minister of Business with responsibility for tourism told the gathering, according to a release from the GTA.

“The image of our country transcends the tourism sector and it is a shared responsibility to paint a more positive image of Guyana”, he told the forum…..

