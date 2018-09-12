Guyana News

Bids in for emergency Region Nine works to enable well drilling

By Staff Writer

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is expected to undertake emergency infrastructural works in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Region 9 to facilitate the drilling of water wells.

The emergency works will be carried out on roads and bridges in the Deep South Rupununi according to the tender document.

The wells will be drilled by Brazil’s  6th Engineering Construction and Battalion Defence, navy and army in conjunction with the Guyana Defence Force…..

Moraikobai student dormitory, Mahaicony Hostel online

Mechanic gets bail on attempted robbery charge

