Bids in for emergency Region Nine works to enable well drilling

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is expected to undertake emergency infrastructural works in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Region 9 to facilitate the drilling of water wells.
The emergency works will be carried out on roads and bridges in the Deep South Rupununi according to the tender document.
The wells will be drilled by Brazil’s 6th Engineering Construction and Battalion Defence, navy and army in conjunction with the Guyana Defence Force…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments