Chronicle GM, Financial Controller sent on leave as spending probe underway

Sherod Duncan

General Manager (GM) of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) Sherod Duncan has been sent on administrative leave by the company’s Board of Directors, in order to facilitate an investigation into allegations that he has mismanaged the company’s funds and engaged in excessive spending since his appointment.

In a post on his Facebook page, Duncan indicated that he would be “proceeding on Administrative Leave with immediate effect… pending the outcome of investigations into allegations of mismanagement of funds and excessive spending.”

He added, “This is under the direction of the Board of Directors. I welcome this decision. God is in charge and all shall be well.”….

