Drivers to lead defence in trial over causing woman’s death

By Staff Writer
Ron Walker

A city magistrate yesterday found that a prima facie case was made out against Keith Hollingsworth and Ron Walker, who were charged with causing the death of a woman last year along the Diamond, East Bank Demerara public road, where she was struck after exiting a car near the Diamond Hospital.

As a result, each man is expected to lead his defence on September 18th.

It is alleged that Walker, a truck driver of 77 Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Hollingsworth, of 88 Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden, on August 21st, 2017, at Diamond Public Road, drove GDD 9817 and PJJ 8918, respectively, and caused the death of Samsoonisha Batulan…..

