Ex-PS Omar Shariff regains passport for law studies in T&T

With former Ministry of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff being among the 25 Guyanese students granted a place this year to pursue studies at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, a city court yesterday ordered the return of his passport to him but asked that he post $1 million bail to ensure his return for his trial.

Shariff and his wife Savitri Hardeo, both of Dowding Street, Kitty, are currently on trial before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a charge that on or before October 14th, 2016, at Georgetown, they failed to comply with a production order issued by acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards after same was served by a marshal of the High Court to produce certain named documents, within seven days to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sydney James, who is the head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). It is alleged that they contravened the order without reasonable cause…..