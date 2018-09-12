Foulis man charged with murdering son

Mohan Sookdeo, the 44-year-old man who is accused of fatally stabbing his son on Saturday evening at their Foulis, East Coast Demerara home was yesterday charged by the police with murder and is scheduled to make a court appearance today.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday afternoon confirmed that Sookdeo called ‘Wire’ was charged based on legal advice obtained.

He said the man is scheduled to appear at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court this morning…..