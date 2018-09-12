Guyana News

Foulis man charged with murdering son

By Staff Writer
Satesh Sookdeo

Mohan Sookdeo, the 44-year-old man who is accused of fatally stabbing his son on Saturday evening at their Foulis, East Coast Demerara home was yesterday charged by the police with murder and is scheduled to make a court appearance today.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan yesterday afternoon confirmed that Sookdeo called ‘Wire’ was charged based on legal advice obtained.

He said the man is scheduled to appear at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court this morning…..

Related Coverage

Murdered taxi-driver was threatened over car deal -police

Covent Garden trio die in crash

By

Mon Repos taxi driver tortured, shot dead

More in Guyana News

Chronicle GM, Financial Controller sent on leave as spending probe underway

Ex-cop gets life sentence for raping boy, 13

Man crushed to death after jumping from truck along Mazaruni hill

Court overturns three-year sentence imposed for 8 grammes of ganja

Golden Fleece spared flooding after tide destroys koker door

By

Gov’t, teachers still haggling over arbitration terms

Comments

Around the Web