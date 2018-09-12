Man crushed to death after jumping from truck along Mazaruni hill

A 35-year-old excavator operator died on Sunday evening after he was crushed by a truck, from which he reportedly jumped along Kumung Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Dead is Phillip Arthur, of Lot 38 Section B, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, who police say jumped from the truck after it developed mechanical problems while ascending a hill.

The police said the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Sunday, after which the driver, a 42-year-old Itaballi resident, was arrested…..