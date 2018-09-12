Guyana News

Man crushed to death after jumping from truck along Mazaruni hill

By Staff Writer
Phillip Arthur

A 35-year-old excavator operator died on Sunday evening after he was crushed by a truck, from which he reportedly jumped along Kumung  Trail, Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Dead is Phillip Arthur, of Lot 38 Section B, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, who police say jumped from the truck after it developed mechanical problems while ascending a hill.

The police said the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Sunday, after which the driver, a 42-year-old Itaballi resident, was arrested…..

Related Coverage

Labourer crushed to death at Kaburi

Albouystown man was crushed to death in Omai crash – PME

Two remain critical after deadly Kairuni collision

By

More in Guyana News

Foulis man charged with murdering son

Chronicle GM, Financial Controller sent on leave as spending probe underway

Ex-cop gets life sentence for raping boy, 13

Court overturns three-year sentence imposed for 8 grammes of ganja

Golden Fleece spared flooding after tide destroys koker door

By

Gov’t, teachers still haggling over arbitration terms

Comments

Around the Web