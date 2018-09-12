Guyana News

Mayor concerned at hiring of more private guards by Bourda vendors

By Staff Writer

Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has voiced concern over the hiring of additional security guards by vendors at the Bourda Market.

At Monday’s statutory meeting at City Hall, Chase-Green told councillors that it was brought to her attention that two additional guards have been retained to provide security along Robb Street.

She noted that the guards were not permitted to patrol the streets and are required to be stationed in one area. She also requested that the Chief Constable, Andrew Foo, monitors the development…..

Related Coverage

Security beefed up at city markets, says Deputy Mayor

King says no vending to be permitted along section of Alexander St

M&CC to review vending along Robb St, King says

More in Guyana News

Port officers testify in $550M cocaine-in-lumber trial

Moraikobai student dormitory, Mahaicony Hostel online

Moraikobai student dormitory, Mahaicony Hostel online

Mechanic gets bail on attempted robbery charge

Mechanic gets bail on attempted robbery charge

Drivers to lead defence in trial over causing woman’s death

Ganja trafficking accused gets bail

Mayor questions Ferreira’s interest in constituency

Comments

Around the Web