Mayor concerned at hiring of more private guards by Bourda vendors

Georgetown’s Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has voiced concern over the hiring of additional security guards by vendors at the Bourda Market.

At Monday’s statutory meeting at City Hall, Chase-Green told councillors that it was brought to her attention that two additional guards have been retained to provide security along Robb Street.

She noted that the guards were not permitted to patrol the streets and are required to be stationed in one area. She also requested that the Chief Constable, Andrew Foo, monitors the development…..