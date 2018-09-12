Mayor questions Ferreira’s interest in constituency

Councillor Malcolm Ferreira’s absence from the City Council’s statutory meetings over the past four months became the subject of Monday’s meeting after he informed the Mayor of his unavailability to attend meetings during what is expected to be the remainder of the current council’s life.

Reading a letter addressed to her, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green told the council that Ferreira has indicated that he would not be able to attend any statutory meetings for the months of September and October. Ferreira, who is the constituency councillor of Charlestown/ Albouystown, did not provide a reason for the length of his absence.

The meeting was subsequently informed that Ferreira has not attended any meetings since May 14th, prompting councillors to question whether his absence would disqualify him from continuing to retain his seat…..