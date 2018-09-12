Guyana News

Mayor questions Ferreira’s interest in constituency

-after notice of continued absence from city council meetings

By Staff Writer
Malcolm Ferreira

Councillor Malcolm Ferreira’s absence from the City Council’s statutory meetings over the past four months became the subject of Monday’s meeting after he informed the Mayor of his unavailability to attend meetings during what is expected to be the remainder of the current council’s life.

Reading a letter addressed to her, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green told the council that Ferreira has indicated that he would not be able to attend any statutory meetings for the months of September and October. Ferreira, who is the constituency councillor of Charlestown/ Albouystown, did not provide a reason for the length of his absence.

The meeting was subsequently informed that Ferreira has not attended any meetings since May 14th, prompting councillors to question whether his absence would disqualify him from continuing to retain his seat…..

Related Coverage

Mayor raps councillors over lack of plans for constituencies

City councillors defer vote on parking meter project

Councillors get more time to scrutinise parking meter by-laws

More in Guyana News

Man crushed to death after jumping from truck along Mazaruni hill

Court overturns three-year sentence imposed for 8 grammes of ganja

Golden Fleece spared flooding after tide destroys koker door

By

Gov’t, teachers still haggling over arbitration terms

Man sentenced to 12 years for Mabaruma killing

Man sentenced to 12 years for Mabaruma killing

Ex-PS Omar Shariff regains passport for law studies in T&T

Comments

Around the Web