Mechanic gets bail on attempted robbery charge

By Staff Writer

A mechanic was yesterday granted $200,000 bail after he was accused of attempting to rob a man using a cutlass.

Magistrate Dylon Bess yesterday read the attempted robbery charge to Maxwell George, 39, of 304 Castello Housing Scheme.

It is alleged that George, on September 8th, at Albert Street, Alberttown, attempted to rob Randy Bourne, while armed with a cutlass and in company of another who was armed with a knife…..

