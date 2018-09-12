Moraikobai student dormitory, Mahaicony Hostel online

Students and residents being housed at Moraikobai Student Dormitory and the Indigenous Residence, Mahaicony Region Five are now benefitting from free internet access through the eGovernment network, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

DPI said the initiative is part of the National Data Management Authority (NDMA)’s mandate to provide free internet service to under-served areas throughout the country.

Last week, NDMA’s Chairman Floyd Levi and Director of Community Development and Social Management, Phillip Walcott toured Region Five, where they met with the Toshao of Moraikobai, Colin Adrian at the Student Dormitory in Mahaicony…..