Second team of PAHO mercury inspection engineers here

By Staff Writer
The two sides posing for a photo (MNR photo)

A second team of Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) experts are here in connection with concerns earlier this year over mercury emissions from the former Guyana Gold Board (GGB) lab on Brickdam.

Yesterday, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and a team comprising Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, and Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board,  Gabriel Lall met with PAHO representative, Dr. William Adu-Krow and the team of engineers from the United States Government’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)…..

