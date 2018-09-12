Woman succumbs after Goedverwagting accident

A so far unidentified woman succumbed at a city hospital early yesterday morning, hours after she reportedly ran into the path of a motor vehicle along the Goedverwagting Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed the accident which occurred around 10.20 pm on Monday. He said up to late yesterday afternoon, the woman had not been identified.

The police in a press release yesterday said that enquiries disclosed that motor vehicle PRR 6071 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the public road when it collided with the woman who was a pedestrian…..