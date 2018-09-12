Guyana News

Woman succumbs after Goedverwagting accident

By Staff Writer
The vehicle, PRR 6071 that was involved in the accident.

A so far unidentified woman succumbed at a city hospital early yesterday morning, hours after she reportedly ran into the path of a motor vehicle along the Goedverwagting Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed the accident which occurred around 10.20 pm on Monday. He said up to late yesterday afternoon, the woman had not been identified.

The police in a press release yesterday said that enquiries disclosed that motor vehicle PRR 6071 was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the public road when it collided with the woman who was a pedestrian…..

Related Coverage

Vreed-en-Hoop accident victim died of multiple injuries

Boy dies after Aurora Public Road accident

Success woman dies following accident

More in Guyana News

Foulis man charged with murdering son

Chronicle GM, Financial Controller sent on leave as spending probe underway

Ex-cop gets life sentence for raping boy, 13

Man crushed to death after jumping from truck along Mazaruni hill

Court overturns three-year sentence imposed for 8 grammes of ganja

Golden Fleece spared flooding after tide destroys koker door

By

Comments

Around the Web